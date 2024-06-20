USP ranked amongst top Universities

The University of the South Pacific reaffirmed its commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals as it has been ranked in the 2024 Times Higher Education World Impact Rankings.

According to recent data released USP ranked in the 601 – 800 range out of 1, 963 institutions in the 2024 THE Impact Rankings.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia acknowledges the latest ranking saying the institution has become the region’s common goal.

Professor Ahluwalia says that achieving the relevant SDGs is vital for the progress of the university and the region, underpinned by our 2022-2024 Strategic Plan.

He says global cooperation is critical in achieving the SDGs, while linking them to Fiji’s 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy.

Professor Ahluwalia stresses the ranking shows the hard work and determination of the researchers and staff at the university.

USP has maintained its position in five of the seven Sustainable Development Goals such as Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Climate Action, Life below Water, SDG 16 Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.