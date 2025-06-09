Education Ministry targets 97 percent pass rate

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education is targeting a 97 percent pass rate as students return to school for Term Three.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the term is particularly important for Year Eight, Year 12 and Year 13 students sitting national examinations.

He is calling on students, teachers, parents and school authorities to work together towards the target.

“We hope that we will continue to work together to ensure that we get to the target that is set for this year, a 97 percent pass rate.”

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Radrodro says Ministry officials will visit divisional districts and schools during the term to ensure education stakeholders understand the Ministry’s plans and priorities.

He says the visits will help ensure students, teachers, parents and guardians are working towards a common goal.

The Minister also thanked teachers for their continued efforts despite the challenges they face.

He apologised for recent mishaps within the Ministry and urged staff at headquarters to ensure work is done on time and collaboratively.

Radrodro has also thanked parents, guardians, school committees and school authorities for their continued support.