BOG tickets on pre-sale ahead of big weekend in Ba

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

Football fans can now get their hands on tickets for what promises to be a blockbuster finish to the Extra Battle of the Giants 2026 at Four R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

With four teams still in the hunt for the title, pre-sale tickets for Saturday’s semi-finals and Sunday’s grand final are already available at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba, with sales also starting today at Extra Supermarket Lautoka.

The semi-final action kicks off on Saturday with Global Care Suva FC taking on defending champions Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC at 2pm.

That will be followed by another intriguing clash at 4.30pm, with Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC facing Nasinu FC for a place in the final.

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The winners will return to Four R Stadium on Sunday for the BOG decider, with another bumper crowd expected in Ba.

Fans are being urged to secure their tickets early and avoid the match-day rush.

Tickets for Sections C and E are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children under 10, while Sections A, B, F and G cost $15 for adults and $8 for children.

Embankment tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Tickets can also be purchased online through Ticketmate.

With a place in the final on the line, Saturday’s two semi-finals are expected to deliver another high-stakes weekend of football in Ba.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.