USP Council meeting underway in New Zealand

[ Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook ]

Members of the University of the South Pacific Council are currently meeting in Auckland, New Zealand.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad are attending on behalf of Fiji.

Also joining them are Dr. Ofakilomaloma Swann and Prof. Steven Ratuva.

Article continues after advertisement

The 99th USP Council meeting was officially opened by the New Zealand Governor-General, Her Excellency The Right Honourable Dame Cindy Kiro.

In her address, she stated“ a Māori whakatauki, “Whiria te taura here tāngata,” saying that a rope is so much stronger if multiple strands are woven together.

By weaving together the energies, knowledge, talents, and aspirations of peoples across the Pacific, USP has become the region’s leading tertiary provider.”

The council members will be deliberating and discussing various pertinent issues and the way forward for the USP Council.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.