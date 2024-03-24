USA Presidential honor for Sumeet Tappoo

[Source: Sumeet Tappoo/ Facebook]

Internationally renowned singer and humanitarian Sumeet Tappoo was awarded USA Presidential Medal, acknowledging his dedication to humanitarian and philanthropic endeavors.

Tappoo says it was a profound moment for him and Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Special Advisor to President Joe Biden, took him by surprise on stage with this esteemed honor, leaving him speechless.

He says his heart swells with gratitude and humility.

Tappoo adds with this recognition comes a heightened sense of responsibility to continue striving for positive change in our world.