US Embassy celebrates 248th American Independence Day

The United States Embassy commemorated the 248th American Independence Day with Fijians through a county fair in Suva yesterday.

It was an early celebration in Fiji, ahead of July 4th, in consideration of people who will depart Fiji to enjoy their break after summer in the USA.

In her address at the celebration, US Ambassador to Fiji Marie Damour reaffirmed their commitment to address the impacts of climate change in Fiji.

Damour says they believe that supporting sustainable agriculture is an effective way to increase resilience to the impacts of climate change.

“We’re identifying local crops that are both nutritious and climate-resistant, and we’re helping to improve those plant strains to help make them more productive. We’re also developing healthier soils so that these plants can thrive, and we’re doing that right here in Fiji.”

Damour says it is part of the US President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience, to help strengthen food safety and security worldwide.

She adds the launch of the US Agency for International Development Pacific Islands Mission also reaffirms their commitment to the people of Pacific Island Countries.

The event was attended by the Acting President, Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, ministers and assistant ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as members of civil society organizations.