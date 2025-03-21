Unlocking Girmit’s economic aspects key: DPM Prasad

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has called on the Indian film industry to collaborate with Fijian writers and creative talent to develop both commercial and documentary films on Fiji’s indenture history.

Professor Prasad has assured the government’s support for such efforts.

He also welcomed all aspects of the proposal put forward by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mauritius last week.

The Indian PM presented a well-articulated response from the Government of India, emphasizing the need to document Girmit stories, create platforms for sustained research, support films and writers, and much more.

Professor Prasad says the economics of indenture needs to be better understood.

He adds that by unlocking its economic aspects, we will gain a fuller understanding of Girmit.

