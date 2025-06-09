Unlicensed selling affects Nausori’s fish market vendors

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns continue to be raised by vendors over the unlicensed selling of seafood at the Nausori Market.

The issue of seafood sales by unlicensed sellers along the fish market corridor in Nausori is hindering sales of fish for those who pay market fees.

Spokesperson of the Nausori Fish market, Praveen Singh, says he has repeatedly raised concerns to relevant authorities, but the issue continues to fall on deaf ears.

According to Singh, fish markets have designated spots for fish to be sold for OHS purposes; hence, it shouldn’t be sold just about anywhere other than the market.

Singh states the result of unlicensed vendors selling fish along the corridor has emptied the fish market itself, noting that now most fish market vendors prefer to sell outside, leaving their actual cubicles empty.

He also highlights that the Nausori Town Council has been dodging its duty to clean up the fish market, forcing the vendors to clean it themselves and leaving them prone to health issues.

He claims that he has been raising his concerns with the Market Master of Nausori and the relevant Ministry, but nothing has progressed so far.

FBC News has sent questions to the Nausori Town Council and the Ministry of Fisheries, and we are still awaiting a reply.

