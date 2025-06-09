University pushes for body cams, drug tests in Police force

The University of Fiji is calling for urgent reform of the Fiji Police Force to ensure it becomes dynamic, responsive, transformative, and future-ready.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says the current Police Act is outdated and fails to align with Fiji’s obligations under international law.

She says the University’s submission followed its ThinkTank role under the Strategic Plan 2022–2026, which required it to act as the critic and conscience of society.

Professor Shameem says the revisions proposed by UniFiji aimed to strike a balance between state security and the rights of both citizens and police officers.

She says that the Act must incorporate community policing, accountability, and safeguards for international human rights.

She added that many police officers did not appear to know how to conduct themselves lawfully, pointing to gaps in training that must include ethics, diplomacy, child rights, advocacy, and cultural awareness.

UniFiji’s submission recommends mandatory drug testing of officers, use of body cameras, stricter firearm rules, and creation of an Independent Police Conduct Authority, and regular mental health checks for officers.

Other key proposals include whistleblower protections, diversity targets, stronger community partnerships, clear restrictions on political activities, and regulation of new policing technologies.

Professor Shameem says the reforms will create a force that is professional in conduct, accountable in practice, inclusive in representation, and trusted by the people.

