UniFiji to collaborate with University of Bradford

The University of Fiji and the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom are working on a memorandum of understanding to establish an academic relationship in the fields of peace studies and international development.

The University of Bradford has gained international recognition for its pre-eminent Peace Studies Program, established in 1973.

The University of Fiji’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaista Shameem, has revealed that the institution’s partnership with the University of Bradford was conceived in response to a visit by senior academic Dr. Colins Imoh from the Department of Peace Studies and International Development, along with other academics from renowned British universities.

The visit was facilitated by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, with the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ endorsement.

The visit’s main objective was to produce research that will benefit MOFA in pursuing the Pacific as a Zone of Peace, both within and beyond Fiji.

This aligns with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s proposal for an ‘Ocean of Peace’ as a vision for the Pacific region, which he urged the rest of the world to embrace.

The two universities believe that this partnership will not only benefit their institutions but also contribute significantly to the global discourse on peace and international development.