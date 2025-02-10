Unidentified man dies following accident

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A man who was a victim of a road accident late last month passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital today.

The man who is yet to be identified was allegedly hit by a bus while crossing the road along Edinburgh Drive in Suva.

Earlier this month Totogo Police had requested for information as they could not identify the victim following the accident.

According to police, the victim is an I-taukei male believed to be aged between 55 and 60 years.

He has a tattoo of a cross on his right hand and another tattoo of an animal head on his left hand.

Police are still calling on anyone who may have information that could assist in identifying the victim to call Crimestoppers on 919 or the Central Division Command Centre on 8932874.