UNDP lauds Vanuatu polls in wake of quake

Elections underway in Vanuatu today. Picture UNDP

Vanuatu’s ability to conduct a snap election in the wake of last month’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake highlights the resilience and tenacious spirit of the country’s people, says the United Nations Development Programme.

UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel also said today’s polls stood as testament to Vanuatu’s commitment to democratic processes.

“As a long-standing partner in electoral support, UNDP remains dedicated to providing technical assistance that strengthens electoral systems, not just in Vanuatu but across the Pacific region and globally,” she said.

Article continues after advertisement

UNDP’s technical support to Vanuatu’s electoral process included operational preparations, procedural and legal advice, and voter awareness initiatives.

UNDP said the assistance was part of it’s broader commitment to supporting democratic governance worldwide, where the organisation assisted an average of 60 countries annually with electoral processes.

Working in partnership with the Vanuatu Electoral Office, UNDP’s support emphasised inclusive participation, transparency, and integrity of electoral processes, focusing on strengthening institutional capacity for conducting credible and peaceful elections.

While supporting the electoral process, UNDP simultaneously continued its work alongside the Vanuatu Government on recovery efforts following the December 2024 earthquake, a process which demonstrated the organisation’s ability to provide multi-faceted support during challenging times.

In coordination with other UN agencies under the Pacific Humanitarian Team, UNDP will strengthen its support to the Vanuatu Government and its partners in ensuring that recovery efforts were inclusive and impactful, focusing on the government’s key priority areas of society, economy, and the environment.

UNDP’s technical support to the Vanuatu Electoral Office was provided via Phase Three of the Vanuatu Electoral Environment Project, generously funded by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.