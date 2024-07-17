UNDP and MoH launch $5.2m HIV/TB Programme

[Source: United Nations Development Programme ]

A multi-country Western Pacific Integrated HIV/Tuberculosis Programme will be implemented in Fiji.

This after the United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Health signed a $5.2m agreement that will be executed over a three-year period until 2026.

This collaboration marks a critical step in addressing the public health challenges posed by HIV, STI, Hepatitis B and TB in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The funding is structured to support comprehensive strategies aimed at reducing the prevalence and impact of these diseases through enhanced healthcare services, education, and community outreach initiatives.

The Fiji Health Procurement Project – supported under the Programme will assist MoH in obtaining timely, quality, and affordable HIV, STI, Hepatitis B, and TB health products.

In 2023, Fiji recorded 415 new cases of HIV, with 82 AIDs related deaths; a significant increase compared to in 2022 with 245 new cases reported and 151 new cases in 2021. There were 49 AIDs related deaths in 2022.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, says the sharp rise in new cases also means an increase in utilization and demand for diagnostics, medications, and commodities relating to HIV.

This has given additional challenges to our procurement division at the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services to meet the ever-rising demand for HIV diagnostics, medications, and commodities.

UNDP Resident Representative for the Pacific Office in Fiji, Munkhtuya Altangerel says initiatives such as this will elevate standards of care and help provide timely quality medication.

The finance agreement between UNDP and the Ministry is essential to the advancement of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, specifically Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

The project works across multiple Pacific Island Countries and is made possible to the support of the Global Fund.