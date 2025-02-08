UK commits to strengthening Fiji’s SME sector

[ FilePhoto ]

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Brian Jones, highlighted their focus on supporting small and medium enterprises by improving market access.

Dr Jones says this will enable their growth and ensure long-term sustainability.

He emphasizes the potential of women in the cosmetics industry and their commitment to exporting traditional organic products from Fiji’s outer islands to the British market.

“So, we’ve been working on the cosmetics industry here in Fiji over the past year, and we’ll continue to work on it in 2025. Those small jars of face cream and cosmetics can retail for US$50 or US$100 in the UK and Europe, and they are largely made by women-led businesses here.”

Dr. Jones says that they are helping small businesses with marketing, labeling, and packaging to make their products suitable for the European market.

He adds that these efforts aim to strengthen economic ties and support local business development.