Two to front court over cocaine seizure

Two people will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today charged in relation to the seizure of more than 12 kilograms of cocaine last week.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa, says following the sanctioning of charges by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, a 48-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been formally charged.

The two have been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

ACP Waqa says the investigation into the proceeds of crime continues.

The two will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.