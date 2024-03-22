Two individuals charged with MPAiSA financial fraud

Two individuals have been charged by the Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force, with one count each, for obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The first accused, a 19-year-old from Navo in Nadi, is alleged to have dishonestly obtained cash amounting to $2991 from a member of the public through the MPAiSA platform.

The investigation revealed that on the 1st day of August 2023, the accused called the victim and informed her that his one-time password was mistakenly sent to her phone and asked for her details.

The victim provided the accused with her one-time password, enabling the transfer of the $2991, which he later withdrew from two outlets in Nadi.

In the second case, a 33-year-old woman also from Navo in Nadi is alleged to have, on the 10th day of August 2023, dishonestly obtained cash amounting to $2000 from a major supermarket in Nakasi.

The accused allegedly called the supermarket manager and pretended to be a Vodafone staff member, informing him that their MPAiSA machine needed upgrading.

The manager approved, and during the process, the accused transferred the money into her MPAiSA account, which she later withdrew in Nadi.

Both accused persons will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.