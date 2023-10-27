Two hospitalized in separate road accidents

Two people have been admitted to the hospital following separate road accidents that occurred in Nausori and Lami yesterday.

According to police reports, a 13-year-old student sustained injuries after a collision with a vehicle allegedly driven by a 59-year-old man along Toga Road in Nausori.

The incident took place when the young pedestrian was reportedly crossing the road from behind a parked bus.

Article continues after advertisement

She was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre, where she currently remains admitted for medical care.

In another unrelated incident, a 37-year-old man is reported to have lost control of the vehicle he was driving, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane and collide with an oncoming vehicle.

This incident unfolded along Marine Drive in Lami yesterday morning.

As a result of the collision, the 29-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to the CWM Hospital, where he is now receiving medical attention.