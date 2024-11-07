Two charged in alleged rental car scam

Two people have been charged by the Fiji Police Mpaisa task force for allegedly obtaining financial deception through the mobile money transfer app.

The two residing in Davuilevu and Koronivia are alleged to have colluded to obtain money through a rental car scam.

It is alleged that on the 17th of September this year, they used multiple Facebook accounts to post cars for rental with payments to be made through the app.

The victim who resides in Nadi after sending $190 to the mobile number provided, tried to make contact with the accused persons only to later realise that he was a victim of a scam.

He then reported the matter at the Nadi Police Station.

The two accused persons, a 29-year-old man and 37-year-old woman have both been charged with one count each of Obtaining Financial Advantage

By Deception and Dishonestly Dealing with PersonalFinancial Information.

They will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.