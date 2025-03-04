News

Two charged for alleged deception

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 4, 2025 9:10 am

file photo

Two people will front the Suva Magistrates Court today for separate cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The two have been charged by the Police Cyber Task Force.

In the first case, a 32- year- old man residing in Vatuwaqa allegedly dishonestly obtained more than $250 from the victim who had no knowledge of how the money was transferred from his account without his authorization.

The said amount was allegedly transferred to numerous numbers which belonged to the accused, before he withdrew it on the same day.

The alleged incident took place in 2023.

In the second case, a 22-year-old woman of Lami allegedly dishonestly obtained more than $200 from the victim last year without her knowledge.

The money was allegedly transferred through various numbers until it reached the accused’s account who then withdrew the money on the same day.

Both accused persons have been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception each.

 

