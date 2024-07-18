TVET policy to fulfill industry needs

Fiji National TVET Policy Consultation

Recognizing the Technical and Vocational Education and Training globally will help address unemployment, foster innovation, and enhance the overall societal resilience.

This was highlighted by Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, while opening the Fiji National TVET Policy Consultation today.

Radrodro says one of the primary objectives of the TVET policy consultation is to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that all training programs must be aligned with the current and future needs of the industries in Fiji.

“The development of a comprehensive and forward-thinking TWAT policy is essential for several reasons. One is economic growth and employment.”

Radrodro adds empowering and equipping people with the skills and knowledge will ensure they contribute positively towards development.

The first ever two-day consultation on TVET Policy will encompass meaningful discussions seeking input from all corners of society.