New markets planned to boost local economies

[Source: suvacity.org]

The Ministry of Local Government will construct new municipal markets in Nakasi, Levuka, and Savusavu in the new financial year.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister Maciu Nalumisa said the initiative aims to drive economic growth and support vendors, including women, persons with disabilities, farmers, and small business owners.

He also welcomed the $335,500 allocated for upgrades to existing markets, including a new MSME floor to encourage innovation and participation.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister Maciu Nalumisa

“For too long, vendors in Seaqaqa many of them women, farmers, and micro-entrepreneurs have worked in challenging and undignified conditions, but they never gave up. And now, we are giving back what they deserve. With $1.7 million invested by this government, the new Seaqaqa market will become a vibrant center of economic and social activity. We’ll provide space for 50 vendors, dedicate areas for fresh produce, handicrafts, and establish hygienic, climate-resilient fish markets.”

Nalumisa added the Seaqaqa development will also include a bus terminal, secure parking, administrative offices, and landscaped public spaces—transforming it into a modern and well-connected township.

These improvements are expected to enhance access, strengthen local commerce, and better serve surrounding communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.