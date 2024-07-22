TVET in Fiji should be accessible to all: Vanawalu

[Source: Supplied]

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says Technical, Vocational, Education and Training should be accessible to all Fijians, regardless of their background and inclusivity.

Vanawalu says this should not be just a policy objective; it is a moral imperative.

Vanawalu stresses this includes addressing issues such as gender equity, support for students with disabilities, and outreach to underserved communities.

He made the comments while closing the Fiji National TVET Policy Consultation in Suva.

Vanawalu says the consultation has been a testament to their collective commitment to TVET in our nation.

He adds effective governance and coordination among various stakeholders are essential for a successful TVET system and a national policy establishes clear guidelines, roles, and responsibilities for government agencies, educational institutions, industry partners, and funding bodies.

The deliberations and discussions during this consultation revolved around the Ministry’s key guiding document the “2023 Denarau Declaration”.

There will be two more National Consultations on the TVET Policy, in the West and North in the next few months.