Turaga urges vigilance against online misinformation

[File Photo]

There is serious attention needed to combat the ongoing concerns of misinformation in the country.

With social media playing a major role in the spread of misinformation, Justice Minister Siromi Turaga is urging public caution in Fiji.

He says misinformation can arise from misunderstanding, rumors or outdated facts leading to confusion and even harm, especially in critical areas like national affairs.

Article continues after advertisement

The Justice Ministry while emphasizing on their commitment to raising public awareness about the importance of verifying information is calling attention to the concerns of misinformation that spreads on social media.

“We address that by doing a press statement, correction; recently we’ve engaged with the online safety commissioner expressing our disappointment our grievances and complaints and those complaints may even end up to the police.”

Turaga emphasizes on the responsibilities of Fijian citizens to only impart on information that is factually correct.

“Everybody has a responsibility to impart on what is correct what is right.”

The Justice Minister further also calls on religious leaders in the country to support Government in raising awareness in their various communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.