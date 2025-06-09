Turaga urges public input on referendum legislation

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga stresses that the National Referendum Bill 2025 has not yet been enacted and is currently being reviewed by the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

Turaga made the statement in response to recent social media posts raising concerns that the Bill could infringe on constitutional rights or has ulterior motives.

Turaga is urging the public to engage through the proper channels by making submissions to the Committee.

He stresses that the legislative process allows for public input and ensures that the law regulating national referendums will be effective, contextually suitable, and consistent with Fiji’s democratic principles.

He is encouraging the public to submit feedback to the Committee, describing it as the proper forum for expressing concerns and contributing to a law that regulates national referendums in a manner appropriate for Fiji.

