Turaga calls for strengthened collaboration to tackle crime

Police officers on patrol [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga is calling for increased vigilance and strengthened collaboration among law enforcement agencies to combat rising crime rates, particularly in areas like drug trafficking, child exploitation, and cybercrime.

Turaga delivered the closing remarks at Office of the Director of Public Prosecution Annual Conference where participants discussed pressing issues and shared international best practices.

The Justice Minister is stressing the importance of a robust system to safeguard Fiji’s stability and values of fairness, security, and accountability.

“We must further collaboration between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption, and the Fiji Police Force. Lawyers must be integrated into police operations to ensure cases are handled legally and effectively, preventing procedural missteps and jeopardized prosecution.”



Justice Minister Siromi Turaga [Source:

/ Facebook]

Turaga also addressed the issue of child protection, emphasizing the need to balance justice and compassion when dealing with young offenders.

“Balancing justice and compassion is critical when addressing young offenders. Adjusting the age of criminal responsibility requires careful consideration to protect the children while holding accountable those who exploit them.”

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering a safer and stronger Fiji through strengthened enforcement, legislative updates, and proactive international collaboration.