Tunabuna and Tabuya appointed as Ministers

Tomasi Tunabuna and Lynda Tabuya

Tomasi Tunabuna has been appointed as the new Minister for Agriculture.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed this in a statement this afternoon.

Tunabuna was previously supporting the ministry as the assistant minister and will take over from Acting Minister for Agriculture Alitia Bainivalu, following the passing of late Vatimi Rayalu.

Meanwhile, Inosi Kuridrani will be appointed as the news Assistant Minister for Agriculture.

Rabuka has also appointed Lynda Tabuya as the new Minister for Information.

The PM says that Tabuya is well-suited to spearhead the government’s public relations machinery through the Ministry of Information.

The new appointments will come into effect following the swearing – in ceremony by the President, tomorrow.

