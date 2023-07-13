Tuatua Youth Club to benefit from multipurpose court

Members of Tuatua Youth Club in Labasa have turned their dream into reality, as they have commenced the construction of a multipurpose court in their neighbourhood.

Former Chairman, Arthur Simmons says the plan for the facility was initiated about a decade ago, to accommodate the growing interest in sports.

Simmons says this is an asset for the club, as it provides a platform for children and youth to develop their talents in a variety of sports that they play.

“Our first get-together, we had a brainstorm to come up with one of the best things we can do to do for the youths of Tuatua. So, we thought of giving them the opportunity of the facilities that can improve and enhance the raw talents that they have. So, we thought of making a multipurpose court.”



Former Chairman, Arthur Simmons.

Simmons says the initiative also aims to promote sports as a safe space for children and youth, which would help deter them from engaging in criminal activities.

He says this would also benefit other members of the community, who would like to use the facility for their health and fitness activities or other events.

Simmons acknowledges the support of the community towards the initiative.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has funded the Tuatua Multipurpose Court, which will be constructed by Advance Drafting and Construction Private Limited.