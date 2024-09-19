TSLS to co-fund PhD Programs with UNSW

Ministry of Education FIJI

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service will now share the cost of PhD programs with the University of New South Wales in Kensington, Sydney.

Under this new arrangement, TSLS will cover allowances for travel and accommodation while UNSW will handle tuition fees for PhD students.

This partnership was established following a recent meeting between Education Minister Aseri Radrodro and senior faculty members of UNSW.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI]

The discussions focused on several key areas including research partnerships, entrepreneurial start-up programs and advancements in digital learning, curriculum review and improvements to educational infrastructure.



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI]

The meeting also addressed global challenges such as climate change with a particular emphasis on innovative solutions in renewable energy and infrastructure resilience.

Radrodro also engaged with TSLS-sponsored students studying at UNSW.



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI]

The discussions highlighted issues related to student welfare, the need for enhanced counseling services and potential policy changes regarding bonding periods.