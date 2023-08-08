TSLS targets unemployed youth

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service is targeting unemployed youths for its new programs.

TSLS and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro have introduced a comprehensive awareness plan for this.

The plan, characterized by a multi-faceted approach involving various mediums, tools, levels, and platforms, aims to extend the reach of the scholarship scheme and amplify its impact.

Radrodro says that this is a quick-fix labour solution to mitigate increasing shortages in certain industry sectors through micro credentials for semi-skilling purposes.

“Minimum of one month course – $500 for basics of Tile Laying, Painting, Block Laying, Joinery and Cabinet Making. (500 Grants for the Construction Industry, $500 for basics of House Keeping, Restaurant Service and Front Office Operations.”

Radrodro also highlighted other available awards under the national priority areas that are offered by TSLS.

TSLS CEO Hasmukh Lal says these grants will absorb the unemployed youths into these fields of study so that they can earn a career in these different sectors.