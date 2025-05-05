TSLS advances with ICT transformation

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

One strategic priority for the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is ICT transformation for business process improvement, data intelligence, and sophisticated service delivery.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro provided an update on TSLS’s technological advancements.

In January, TSLS launched the Learning Enrichment Management System, enabling students to access learning materials, track their academic journey, and interact with industry speakers.

TSLS also has an AI-Integrated 24/7 Service Chatbot, offering continuous assistance to students on scholarships, allowances, and bond details.

Radrodro stated that following the amendment to the TSLS Act in the 2024-2025 Budget, Travel Clearance, Guarantor Clearance, Bond Enforcement and Clearance, and Recovery of unserved Bonds are now handled by TSLS, effective from January this year.

“Thus, making the organization one stop agency in providing convenient public service. In taking over the responsibilities, TSLS has developed and launched Travel and Bond Clearance Portal, moving towards highly efficient and paperless system.”



Radrodro added that to clear graduates from bond service, TSLS has an agreement with the Fiji National Provident Fund to verify employment records before issuing bond clearance letters and removing graduates from the Fiji Immigration watch list.

TSLS also co-launched the Graduate Business Start-Up Grant Scheme with the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation, offering training, resources, and funding for new graduates with innovative business ideas.

Radrodro noted that selected students have completed training and will receive grants in two weeks.



To streamline guarantor delisting for returning sponsored students/graduates, TSLS launched a QR code kiosk system on April 10, 2025, which will be available at Nadi Airport by June, automating a previous manual process.

The Minister also mentioned that TSLS now has a Scholarship Data Intelligence Platform to enhance the organization’s reporting through advanced reporting and data analytics with AI integration.

The TSLS Alumni & Employer Connect Portal was also launched last month to strengthen connections between scholarship recipients, alumni, and employers in Fiji.

Finally, to simplify and improve the efficiency of collecting reports and information from Tertiary Education Institutions, TSLS launched the “TSLS Partner Tertiary Education Institution Portal” for direct access to enrolment reports and student grades.

