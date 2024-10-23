Trust between public and disciplinary forces remain fragile

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says there has been a decline in instances of police brutality and military involvement, but stresses the ongoing need to rebuild public trust in Fiji’s security institutions.

During the launch of the National Security and Defense Review Report, Tikoduadua reflected on the years when police brutality and military overreach were common, creating a climate of fear among the Fijian people.

Tikoduadua says trust between the public and the disciplinary forces remains fragile.

“We need to look at the trust issue between the people and the agencies that look after them, particularly our uniformed agencies. Our people need to trust them. You heard that Mr. Sandy and also Professor, how they reached out to people who were scared to come and share their views because they still, you know, don’t trust the institutions.”

However, Tikoduadua believes some progress has been made.

“In these last two years, you know, I’m happy to report, you know, that, you know, the instances of thuggery, you know, police brutality, and military involvement that used to be a normal thing in the past to keep people, you know, worried are now a matter of something of history, you know.”

Tikoduadua adds that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is expected to play a key role in addressing grievances related to past abuses, including those involving police brutality.

He acknowledged that while some individuals within the police and military might feel aggrieved by recent reforms, the TRC process will help bring these issues to light and facilitate healing.

Meanwhile, the National Security and Defense Review team has also laid out several significant recommendations for reforms.

Editorial Chair Professor Satish Chand says there is a need to update the RFMF Act, which was enacted in 1949 and has not been revised since.

Chand also stresses the need to update the Police Act of 1965 as it doesn’t cover modern issues like cybercrime and drug-related problems in Fiji.

He says that updating the Act is important to give law enforcement the tools they need to deal with today’s security challenges.