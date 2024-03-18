Tropica Island Resort announces upgrade

[File Photo]

Fijian adults-only Tropica Island Resort, located on Malolo Island has announced the near-completion of its extensive renovation and refurbishment project.

This marks a significant milestone in its journey towards offering an unparalleled guest experience.

The resort has undergone a series of enhancements aimed at further enriching its already beautiful property.

Article continues after advertisement

With just 24 stylishly appointed bures and suites, the resort caters to travellers seeking an intimate and sustainable escape in paradise.

The latest phase of the renovation has seen the completion of several key upgrades, including the renovation of both the ocean-view Lakalaka Bar and the waterfront Lakomai Bar.

The re-tiling project has seen the main infinity-edge pool and all private plunge pools revitalized.

Further stages of the renovation will see the upgrading of the resort marina to welcome up to four vessels at a time and the addition of eco-friendly Palmex Thatching to all buyers.

The renovation is scheduled for full completion by July.