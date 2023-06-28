Tribute for late Taufa Vakatale

The Late Taufa Vakatale.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruratu has expressed his condolences on the passing of a giant in Fiji’s history, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Taufa Vakatale.

Seruiratu says late Vakatale was a woman of firsts.

He adds she was Fiji’s first female Deputy Prime Minister; the first ever Fijian woman elected as a Cabinet Minister; the first indigenous woman appointed as a Deputy High Commissioner; and the first Fijian woman to serve as a Secondary School principal.

Seruiratu adds late Vakatale rose in the era when women, especially iTaukei women, had to contend with limits placed on them by society.

He says she shattered glass ceilings and was a role model for all women and young girls in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Labour Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says late Vakataleu will be remembered for a long and distinguished career as a civil servant, educationist, diplomat and politician.

Chaudhry adds Vakatale had an outstanding record of public service marked with integrity and dedication to her duties and responsibilities.

He says late Vakatale will be remembered for her principled stand on issues – she resigned from the SVT Party in protest at the 2000 coup and earlier in 1995 she lost her Cabinet position when she opposed the French nuclear weapons testing at the Mururoa Atoll in French Polynesia, against the stance taken by SVT at the time.

Chaudhry says despite her many achievements she remained a friendly, simple and humble person throughout her life.

Vakatale passed away last Saturday and will be laid to rest on Friday.