TRC will not shield politicians, says Chair

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission will not act as a shield for politicians or serve any political agenda.

Chairperson Joaquim Da Fonseca has made it clear that the Commission’s sole responsibility is to uncover the truth, nothing more, nothing less.

He says the Commission’s task is not to protect politicians, whether they are powerful or not, and that the politicians themselves don’t believe that the Commission need to do that.

He adds that the Commission is focused on creating a safe, structured space for people to come forward and share their experiences, which will then be documented as part of Fiji’s national history.

Da Fonseca says their work is guided strictly by the law and carried out with impartiality and humanity, even if the truths revealed are uncomfortable.

“I think we are not in a war. It is a commission conducted according to the law of the land. And we just try to conduct our work as impartially as humanely possible.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner Ana Laqeretabua clarified that while the Commission does not have the authority to compel individuals to appear, it can formally invite them to share their accounts.

She says documenting personal stories is central to the healing process.

“But it’s only through documenting and people telling their stories that we’re able to do that. You know, burying it and acting and pretending that we didn’t come through this and just keep going without confronting what we’ve been through is not actually very helpful,”

She stressed the Commission was established to provide a lawful and structured process for national reflection and healing.

The Commission maintains its mandate is rooted in truth-telling, not politics, as it continues its work across the country.

