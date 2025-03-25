Training empowers education officers for school operations

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Education will be expecting improvements from District and Divisional Officers in executing their duties.

This as the Ministry has concluded a training where these officers were empowered with the knowledge to deliver effective and efficient operations of schools.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says the workshop focused on critical issues that MoE has identified that needed strengthening in schools, such as FEMIS input training, legislations and policies, grant utilization, and new initiatives that will be implemented.

Radrodro says district and divisional officers are the bridges of information and monitoring between the MoE headquarters and the schools.

He says when these officers are properly trained and given the right information, then they can efficiently guide and monitor the schools.

