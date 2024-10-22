Traffic diversion in Pacific Harbour tomorrow

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Traffic along Pacific Harbour will be diverted tomorrow due to laser speed detectors and testing.

Police say their officers from the Traffic Headquarters and officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Weights and Measurement Division, will be conducting these tests along Queens Road Navua from Pacific Harbour Community Post to Viti Levu Drive tomorrow.

This will take place between 9am and 2pm.

It says traffic will be diverted through Viti Levu Drive, Hibiscus Drive, and River Drive for vehicles traveling towards Sigatoka and vice versa for vehicles travelling towards Suva.

We therefore seek your patience in using that portion of the road during the above time.