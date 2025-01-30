Traffic disruptions expected

Commuters are advised to expect traffic disruptions and delays on the Nausori to Suva routes from 5 pm to 7 pm and from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Nadi International Airport.

These disruptions are necessary to accommodate the departure of the President of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau, from Nausori Airport.

President Maamau will be traveling with his entourage from Suva to Nausori Airport with police traffic escorts.

Public is urged to carefully plan their travels or find alternative routes during these hours.