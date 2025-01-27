Traffic disruptions expected in Suva

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Commuters are being advised to expect traffic disruptions and delays on the route from Nausori to Suva from 7:00 PM to 7:40 PM.

The Fiji Police Force states that these disruptions are necessary to accommodate the arrival of the President of Kiribati, His Excellency Taneti Maamau, at Nausori Airport this afternoon.

A full state protocol will be accorded to President Maamau throughout his stay in Fiji.

This evening, he will be traveling with his entourage from Nausori Airport to Suva, accompanied by Police Traffic escorts.

The Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these necessary traffic controls.