Tower Insurance to open Suva hub

[ Source : Supplied ]

In a bid to mark its 150th anniversary in Fiji, Tower Insurance will be launching initiatives and events throughout 2024 to celebrate the significant milestone.

Tower Chief Executive Blair Turnbull says they will be officially opening the brand-new Suva hub on Wednesday next week.

It provides a modern work environment, featuring the latest in workplace technology.

Article continues after advertisement

Turnbull says Suva Hub has long been the heart of its Pacific operations, and the new building is an investment that demonstrates its commitment to Fiji.



Tower Chief Executive Blair Turnbull

He adds that their role as insurers is to help Fiji continue to be a thriving and resilient nation, one that can confidently manage the risks of our changing climate.

Turnbull says the Fiji leadership team, tasked with spearheading the new Suva hub, exemplifies the wealth of local talent and expertise that Tower has been able to tap into for the past 150 years.

He adds that they are investing in local talent and technology with the goal of increasing insurance accessibility, coverage, and ultimately resilience.