Tourism Summit a success showing growth and prospects

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill at the AHICE Fiji Investment in Tourism Summit [Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill has hailed the AHICE Fiji Investment in Tourism Summit a success which also shows strong growth and prospects.

Hill says over 250 industry leaders including hotel operators, investors, government officials, resource owners, and local stakeholders were part of the event to discuss key topics shaping Fiji’s tourism investment landscape.

He says this also includes the outlook for tourism and aviation, ease of doing business, F&B trends, and pivotal developments in the hospitality sector.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty [left] with Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill at the AHICE Fiji Investment in Tourism Summit [Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty echoed similar sentiments stating, that the event definitely provided a crucial platform for networking and knowledge-sharing.

Chetty says their work starts now, turning these dreams into reality, as they need these projects to conceptualize as soon as possible to benefit our people.