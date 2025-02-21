[File Photo]

A Joint Working Group will be established to oversee the development of the tourism legislation for Fiji.

Cabinet has endorsed the development of a legislation.

The development of the new legislation is to enhance the efficiency of tourism-related licensing and ensure regulatory consistency for the sustainable growth of the tourism sector.

The legislation is expected to introduce an integrated approach to developing, managing and promoting quality sustainable tourism, house national sustainable tourism standards.

It will also provide clarity on the respective roles and responsibilities of the Tourism Department and Tourism Fiji.

