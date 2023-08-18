Tourism industry defies global crisis

The tourism industry continue to performing well despite inflationary pressures faced by travel partners such as Australia and New Zealand.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says June of this year alone recorded 90,000 tourists, which is equivalent to a 106 percent increase over the figures achieved in June 2019.

He says Australia and New Zealand contribute to 73 percent of arrivals, which signifies that there is a really great demand for Fiji and tourism in Fiji.

The Chief Executive says they recognize that there are factors such as interest rate increases being felt around the world and inflationary pressures, but they are cautiously optimistic about more visitor arrivals.

“But some of the data that we are seeing, which is really encouraging, is that we have seen analysts telling us that Australian households the propensity to spend on holidays is actually increasing to upwards of around 8% to 9% of their income, regardless of economic condition.”

Hill says it is exciting to note that people are keen to continue to travel to Fiji.

He adds that they will continue to market Fiji as the top destination for travel.