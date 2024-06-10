Tourism Fiji applauds sustainability efforts with BULA reef launch

Tourism Fiji has commended the tireless efforts of the tourism industry in its dedicated push towards environmental sustainability.

A significant milestone in this journey was recently achieved with the launch of Fiji’s BULA Reef, an ambitious coral nursery initiative.

This project, the largest word ever written under the sea, was developed by Plantation Island Resort in collaboration with Corals for Conservation (C4C).

Article continues after advertisement

The BULA Reef, a centerpiece of the UNESCO-endorsed Reefs of Hope program, stands as a testament to Fiji’s commitment to marine conservation.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill expressed high praise for the initiative, emphasizing its critical importance.

He says reefs are our lifeblood stressing the project’s role in preserving the delicate marine ecosystems that are vital to Fiji’s natural heritage.

Hill states that it’s expected to become a significant tourist attraction.

“It’s stunning, it’s incredible, and you want to know more about it. So, you know, that’s going to be the great thing is that, you know, tourists going forward are going to want to know more about it and get involved and help keep our reefs, you know, life going.”

Plantation Island Resort General Manager Alex Wilson notes the resort’s collaboration with Dr. Austin Bowden-Kerby, founder of Reefs of Hope, since 2018.

Wilson says their joint efforts have focused on establishing coral nurseries and creating a model site for coral conservation in the region.

The word “BULA” displayed underwater in a 16 x 45-meter format, is constructed from elevated metal frame platforms.

These platforms host over a thousand colonies of heat-resistant corals rescued from areas experiencing extreme heat stress.

The transplantation was a joint effort by C4C staff, in-house resort marine biologists, and dedicated volunteers.

Wilson says on the choice of location for the BULA Reef, situated just off Malolo Lailai in the Mamanuca Islands which is an ideal spot where ocean currents converge, creating optimal conditions for a super coral nursery and breeding ground.

This strategic placement ensures the survival and proliferation of the resilient coral species.