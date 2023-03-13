Tourism development in the North: Gavoka

Tourism Minister, Viliame Gavoka.

Vanua Levu will be undergoing some huge development in tourism over the coming years.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says it is being funded by the World Bank, and they will also ensure that airports in the North are able to accommodate the types of flights on full loads.

Gavoka says this will improve income generation and job opportunities in the services sector, especially tourism.

According to the Tourism Minister, once the infrastructure is in place, a lot more high-yielding visitors will travel to the North.

“Diving is huge in Vanua Levu. It is actually a high-yield segment of tourism. People who come and dive are spending a lot of money.”

Gavoka says that Labasa airport can handle ATRs at full capacity but not at night.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister says they are marketing all the best holiday spots in the country so that the benefits are shared by everyone.