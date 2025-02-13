Tougher measures considered after school brawl

[ Source : Fiji Police Force ]

The Ministry of Education will profile students who may be a threat to any school environment.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says decisions will then be considered to ensure rehabilitated students continue their education, while those detrimental to others face possible banning.

This follows a brawl involving students outside Nabua Secondary School yesterday afternoon.

The Ministry is working with the Fiji Police Force to determine the reasons for the brawl.

Radrodro supports the Police Commissioner’s call for investigations, especially to discourage such actions by students in uniform.

He stresses this behavior discourages schools from accepting certain students, making it challenging for the Ministry to emphasize the right to education, a key part of the government’s policy for equitable access to quality education.

Radrodro calls on parents, guardians, and stakeholders to play a vigilant role in their children’s behavior, warning that the Ministry must protect other students from those who pose a harm to their safety.

