TotalEnergies opens new service station

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica commends TotalEnergies for opening its newest service station at Nokonoko in Laucala Beach yesterday.

Kamikamica says the new facility is a result of the perseverance of the TotalEnergies Group and associated stakeholders.

He says like all exciting investments, the new undertaking will bring forth economic development, create employment for 17 people and strengthen the bond between partners and stakeholders.

“Investments are an essential component of any thriving economy and today’s inauguration marks a significant milestone, not only for the TotalEnergies team but indicates that there is a conducing environment for both local and foreign investment.”

TotalEnergies Asia Pacific President Ting Wee Liang says Fiji is a very important market in the region for the energy company.

“TotalEnergies continues to invest in Fiji with the construction of new stations, systematic upgrades of existing network stations, we continue with investments in new logistic infrastructure like new tank capacities and terminal facilities, new pipeline construction and refurbishment of existing customer installations and facilities.”

The facility features modern service amenities as well as a bonjour shop, a coffee corner, a liquor shop and a fast-food restaurant.

The service station is owned by Parveen Prakash and Umendra Kumar of Dynex Holdings Pte, who have plans to develop the adjacent land into a major retail, commercial and residential precinct.

The new facility brings the number of TotalEnergies service stations in the country to 34.