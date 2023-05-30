Tokoriki Island Resort receives accolade

Tokoriki Island Resort has received prestigious accolade in conjunction with TripAdvisor.

The Resort has received TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards number three in the Top 10 Hotels South Pacific.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels is awarded to less than one percent of TripAdvisor’s eight million listings, based on reviews and opinions from millions of travelers.

This annual award honors the world’s best hotels, earning their accolades from guests.

Resort General Manager, Robert Ring says Tokoriki has been awarded top awards by TripAdvisor consistently over the past eight years.

Ring says this latest accolade is a testament to their incredible Tokoriki team yet again.

He thanked the guests for sharing their experiences and rewarding the Island Resort with over 2000 reviews.