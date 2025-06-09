TLTB Urges Landowners to Take Action, Not Just Plan

The iTaukei Lands Trust Board is calling on landowners across the country to stop delaying and start putting their plans into action.

Chief Executive Solomoni Nata says the mindset and attitudes of some iTaukei landowners continue to hold back progress, with plans often passed from one generation to the next without any action.

He made the remarks while officiating at the handover of a $50,000 tractor to the Nautodamu Cooperative in Vunivutu, Macuata.

Insert: 220925PN SOLO NATA “We the iTaukei, we plan too much. We plan in this generation, the next generation is still planning, and the one after is still planning. But for you people, you plan and act. We need to change that mindset once you plan, take action.”

Nata adds that landowners must take advantage of government support in modern farming and machinery, instead of continuing to rely on outdated methods. He says mataqali cooperatives have already proven to be a successful model in strengthening iTaukei communities.

Nautodamu Cooperative president, Esala Qaniuci, says their newly secured tractor under the one-third, two-thirds initiative will make a huge difference.

Insert: “I’m so thankful for government’s assistance on this tractor. We normally see this happening in other parts of Fiji, and we’re blessed it’s finally here, helping us eradicate poverty and utilize our land.”

Meanwhile, the TLTB says it will continue supporting landowners to establish cooperatives, so mataqali can generate their own income instead of depending solely on lease money.

