TLTB to verify FHCL lease boundaries

[ Source : ITaukei Land Trust Board / Facebook ]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited have signed an agreement to form a task force aimed at verifying and correcting the lease boundaries of FHCL’s mahogany leases.

FHCL Chairman Iowane Naiveli presented $110,167.84 to fund the task force’s activities.

The goal is to correct the boundaries across more than 60,000 hectares of the 122 corporation leases located in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

TLTB Chief Executive Solomone Nata emphasizes the board’s commitment to supporting the corporation, noting that this initiative will also benefit landowners.

He highlighted the deployment of technological support, such as the Trinity Pro Drone, a state-of-the-art tool capable of wide coverage and penetrating dense foliage in the South Pacific region.

FHCL General Manager Semi Dranibaka welcomed the partnership as a significant step toward improving lease management and furthering their efforts to secure timber certification.