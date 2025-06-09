TLTB restarts land subdivision after four decades

After more than 40 years, the iTaukei Land Trust Board has restarted land subdivision activities, giving a fresh boost to land development in Ba.

Chief Executive Solomoni Nata says nearly nine acres of TLTB land were carefully surveyed and subdivided, opening opportunities for landowners to develop their properties.

He says roads have been laid, electricity lines extended, and a water supply system installed in the one-million-dollar Varavu subdivision.

INSERT: 150825SBNata8am “This is the way forward for TLTB, now under the new strategy direction, under the new leadership, under the new ministry, new staff, ITaukei and also the government. We will soon be also launching another one in Tailevu similar to this and we hope that landowners will maximize the benefits and start developing their land.”

Nata adds that this is the first subdivision since the 1980s, when the Native Land Development Commission last carried out similar work. The Varavu subdivision covers nine acres and will provide a total of 26 lots for development.

